Near-record heat prompts safety warnings for GrapeFest and Plano Balloon Festival

The Brief A late-summer heat wave bringing near-record high temperatures and high heat indices will affect North Texas throughout the weekend. Major outdoor events including North Texas Giving Day, the Plano Balloon Festival, and GrapeFest will proceed, with attendees advised to stay hydrated. Slight weather relief and low chances of rain are expected to arrive early next week as astronomical fall begins.



North Texans stepping out to enjoy North Texas Giving Day and major weekend celebrations like the Plano Balloon Festival and GrapeFest will have to contend with a stubborn late-summer heat wave bringing near-record temperatures, high humidity, and elevated fire risks.

Sizzling heat in North Texas

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Highs are expected to hover near the triple-digit mark through the weekend, with Thursday threatening to tie a record high of 99 degrees. Friday's high will also push close to the century mark, while afternoon heat indices are projected to reach a blistering 102 to 103 degrees.

Despite the sweltering forecast, crowds are still expected to head out for the region's marquee weekend attractions, which include the Plano Balloon Festival at Oak Point Park and the 40th annual GrapeFest in Grapevine, alongside Addison Oktoberfest. Attendees need to pack plenty of sunscreen, stay hydrated, and monitor weather updates, as hot-air balloon launches at the Plano festival remain heavily dependent on safe wind and weather conditions.

An air quality alert is also in effect for parts of the area, compounded by an atmospheric high-pressure ridge blocking any meaningful wet weather. While North Texas Giving Day kicks off a wave of regional philanthropy under blazing skies, a true shift in the weather pattern is finally on the horizon.

Relief from the heat?

Relief is expected to arrive early next week in the form of low rain chances and isolated showers starting Sunday night and continuing through Tuesday—coinciding with the official start of astronomical fall. While humidity will linger, high temperatures are expected to drop slightly into the mid-90s by early next week.

7-Day Forecast