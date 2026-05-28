Dallas Weather: Warm and muggy with rain chances into the weekend

The Brief Thursday will be warm and muggy with a 30% chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Friday has the lowest chance of rain, but temperatures could reach the low 90s on Friday. The warm and muggy air with daily rain chances continues through the weekend.



An active weather pattern for North Texas continues with more rain changes over the next few days.

Thursday Forecast

Thursday will be mostly warm and muggy.

Patchy fog in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Scattered showers will also be possible throughout the day. Coverage is about 30%.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Friday Forecast

The active weather pattern continues, though coverage will remain low through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

The chance for rain on Friday is the lowest for the week at about 10%.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and could reach 90 degrees.

7-Day Forecast

Things are looking warm and muggy for the weekend.

Right now, it looks like the best bet for rain will be on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The chance for afternoon pop-ups is about 20% for each day of the 7-day forecast beginning on Saturday.

In terms of temperature, the ridge will drive temps into the 90s. They’ll stay that way until a weak front passes through the area on Monday.