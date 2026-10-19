Dallas Weather: Dry week and warming temperatures ahead for DFW

North Texas will see zero rain and temperatures climbing into the mid-80s this week, while tropical systems remain safely offshore.

What we know:

The forecast does not include a single drop of rain for the upcoming week.

High temperatures will hit an average of 77 today before climbing to 80 tomorrow.

By the end of the workweek and into the weekend, the area will see temperatures in the low to mid-80s, with a few spots potentially reaching 85 or 86.

The air remains extremely dry, with dew points dropping into the 40s, which will help the air feel close to the actual temperatures.

DFW 7-Day Forecast

By the numbers:

Morning temperatures are starting cool, with readings at 45 in Palestine, the upper 40s in McKinney, and mid-level temperatures across Dallas and Fort Worth. Light southeast winds will remain between 5 and 10 mph today.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Tropics remain active but offshore

Big picture view:

In the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Trudy remains offshore and is expected to weaken into a depression over the next day or so. The system will stay away from the coast, though its remnants will likely continue bringing rain to parts of Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic basin remains relatively quiet.

An area of disturbed weather off the Carolina coast is moving north and away from land. It will move into cooler waters, functioning strictly as a "fish storm" and posing no major concern aside from potential rip currents.