Dallas weather: Comfortable temperatures continue, air quality alerts issued

The Brief An air quality alert is in effect for Wednesday. Expect sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures in the lower to mid-80s through the weekend. A potential front could bring lower temperatures and low rain chances starting Monday night.



North Texans can expect comfortable weather and plenty of sunshine for the next several days, though an air quality alert is in place for Wednesday.

What we know:

High temperatures will reach 82 degrees on Wednesday during the lunch hour.

Thursday will be slightly warmer, reaching a high of 84 degrees.

Humidity remains relatively low with dew points in the 40s.

The dry air means there is no significant heat index, making it feel comfortable outside.

7-Day Forecast

Morning lows

By the numbers:

Morning temperatures started in the upper 40s and low 50s across many locations:

Bonham and Bridgeport recorded 49 degrees.

Canton and Athens saw 50 degrees.

Sulphur Springs hit 51 degrees.

Waxahachie and Granbury reached 52 degrees.

Fort Worth recorded 56 degrees.

Dallas and Palestine both sat at 57 degrees.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Looking ahead to the weekend

What's next:

The weekend will bring a few more clouds but will remain rain-free.

Highs will stay in the 83 to 84 degree range on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Sunday will see slightly lower temperatures in the low 80s as cloud cover increases.

Starting Monday night and going into Tuesday, a low rain chance enters the forecast.