Dallas Weather: 80-degree highs return to North Texas

The Brief Beautiful weather continues with mostly sunny days, clear nights, and afternoon highs returning to the 80s. A ridge of high pressure is blocking storm systems and keeping rain out of the forecast. Ozone levels are higher this morning due to calm winds, and dew points have slightly increased.



North Texans can expect pleasant weather to continue as afternoon highs return to the 80s starting today and last through the rest of the week.

What we know:

Lots of sunshine will continue during the day, followed by clear skies at night.

After cool mornings with temperatures in the low to mid-50s, afternoon highs will reach near 80 degrees today.

Denton and Sulphur Springs started the morning in the upper 40s, while Dallas recorded 60 degrees and Hillsboro sat at 62 degrees early in the day.

Winds will blow from the east and southeast at 5 to 10 mph. The dry air means there is no heat index to factor in, leaving conditions feeling comfortable.

Temperatures will continue to slowly rise, reaching 82 degrees tomorrow.

Lows will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s, while afternoon highs will remain in the low to mid-80s through the weekend.

DFW 7-Day Forecast

Will it rain in Dallas?

Dig deeper:

A ridge of high pressure firmly controls the current weather pattern. This high pressure blocks storm systems coming from the Pacific Ocean and keeps rain out of the region.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth