Scherzer takes over 10th on career Ks list and Semien homers as Rangers beat White Sox 2-1

article

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out a season-high nine to take over 10th place on the career list, Marcus Semien homered and the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Thursday.

Scherzer pushed his career total to 3,400 after first passing former teammate and fellow three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander with his third strikeout of the game. Eloy Jiménez took a 93.3 mph fastball for a called third strike in the second inning to make Scherzer the leader among active pitchers.

"He had good command of all his pitches, a good mix, good command in and out," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "Good slider, changeup and used his curveball effectively. You saw a guy that was doing a terrific job of pitching out there."

Two days before his 40th birthday, Scherzer (2-3) threw 62 of 85 pitches for strikes in his 464th game and 216th win over 17 big league seasons. He allowed one run and walked one while pitching three-hit ball over six innings.

"When you win, it’s a little bit easier to celebrate this and have fun with the guys," Scherzer said. "I don’t go out there before a season and put milestones as a goal. I’m more focused on the process. I’m more focused on my stuff, and these things happen as a result of it."

The reigning World Series champion Rangers (51-52) won their fifth game in a row to match their season-best streak and completed their first four-game sweep at home since 2017, three years before they moved into Globe Life Field. They have won 12 of 16, moving within a game of .500 for the first time since June 2.

Chicago (27-78) has lost 11 games in a row and 17 of 20. The White Sox are 51 games under .500 for the first time they were 50-101 in 1948 and are on pace for 120 losses, which would match he expansion 1962 New York Mets for the most since the 19th century.

David Robertson, the third Texas reliever, worked two innings for second save in seven chances and finished the third one-run game in the series.

Semien’s 15th homer led off the third against rookie right-hander Jonathan Cannon (1-5) to tie the game at 1-1. The Rangers went ahead an inning later when Nathaniel Lowe had a leadoff double and scored when Leody Taveras grounded into a forceout.

Cannon scattered eight hits over six innings in his 10th big league start.

Chicago led 1-0 after Brooks Baldwin drew a leadoff walk in the third and scored on a double by No. 9 batter Korey Lee. It was the major league-high 30th time the White Sox scored first and lost. They have dropped 39 games in which they led at some point.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning was activated from the 15-day injured list after missing 16 games because of right shoulder soreness. RHP Gerson Garabito was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After their 0-7 trip, the White Sox are back home for the first time since the All-Star break to open a three-game series Friday night against Seattle. They went 1-5 on their last homestand before the break.

Rangers: Left-hander Andrew Heaney (4-10, 3.60 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series in Toronto. He has received two or fewer runs of support in 11 of his last 15 starts.