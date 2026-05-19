Multiple FC Dallas players named to World Cup rosters

The Brief FC Dallas forward Petar Musa will represent Team Croatia during this summer's FIFA World Cup. Musa is the second FC Dallas player selected to a World Cup roster; Don Deedson Louicius was called up to play for Team Haiti earlier this year. The two active FC Dallas players on World Cup rosters is a first for the club.



For the first time in club history, two active FC Dallas players will represent the team and their home country in this summer's World Cup.

Petar Musa named to Team Croatia

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Petar Musa #9 of FC Dallas celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the MLS match between FC Dallas and LA Galaxy at Toyota Stadium on April 18, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by FC Dallas/MLS via Getty Images)

FC Dallas announced that forward Petar Musa was selected to represent the Croatia men's national team in this summer's World Cup.

Musa will get a chance to play in his home city in this year's tournament, with Croatia facing off against England on June 17 at Dallas Stadium.

He has previously played in ten matches for Team Croatia in international competition, scoring his first goal for his national team against the Faroe Islands in Nov. 2025.

Musa currently sits third all-time in goals scored for FC Dallas with 46 after coming over from Portueguese club Benfica in 2024. He has tallied 19 goals so far in the 2026 MLS season.

Don Deedson Louicius named to Team Haiti

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 22: Louicius Don Deedson #10 of Haiti celebrates scoring during the first half against the United States during a 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group D match at AT&T Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ari Expand

Musa is the second FC Dallas player named to a World Cup squad this year.

The club announced on May 15 that Don Deedson Louicius was called up to play for Team Haiti, marking the first time FC Dallas has had active players in two consecutive World Cups.

He has played internationally for Haiti since 2021, and scored the game-winning goal against Nicaruaga in Nov. 2025 to clinch Haiti's berth in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Deedson joined FC Dallas in 2025 after stints playing for Danish clubs Odense Boldklub and Hobro IK.

Dig deeper:

The press release announcing Musa's selection to Team Croatia notes that this is the first time in club history the team has had multiple active players on World Cup rosters in a single tournament.

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11.

Deedson will play his first game for Haiti on June 13 against Scotland at Gillette Stadium in Boston, while Musa's first game with Croatia will be the aforementioned clash with England in North Texas.