These are the NFL players who get more hate than Dak Prescott

Being a Dallas Cowboys quarterback comes with a fair share of criticism, but Dak Prescott is not the NFL player who sees the most negative comments.

A new study from WildCasino.ag tracked unflattering comments toward NFL players on X since the preseason.

Prescott finished fourth on the list.

Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce finished first overall, likely due to his media exposure from dating Taylor Swift.

The two other players with more negative comments are Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Some players behind Prescott on the list include Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield.

The study did not look at positive comments.

NFL Players Who The Most Hate Online

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper N Expand