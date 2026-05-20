Mavs' Cooper Flagg named to NBA All-Rookie First Team

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The Brief Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg was named to the NBA's All-Rookie First Team on Wednesday night. 19-year-old Flagg is the seventh Maverick to be named to the All-Rookie First Team, and the second-youngest ever honored behind LeBron James. Flagg was named the NBA's Rookie of the Year after averaging 21 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists per game in his first season in the NBA.



Cooper Flagg has another accolade to add to his collection after a stellar rookie campaign.

NBA's All-Rookie First Team announced

What we know:

Flagg was named to the NBA's All-Rookie First Team, the Mavericks announced on Wednesday.

He's joined by his former college teammate Kon Kneuppel of the Charlotte Hornets, as well as VJ Edgecombe of the Philadelphia 76ers, Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs and Cedric Coward of the Memphis Grizzlies.

By the numbers:

The Mavericks note that Flagg (19 years, 112 days) is the second-youngest player to ever be named to an NBA All-Rookie First Team, with only LeBron James (19 years, 106 days) being younger.

Flagg is also the seventh Maverick in team history to be named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, joining Jay Vincent, Sam Perkins, Roy Tarpley, Jamal Mashburn, Jason Kidd and Luka Dončić.

It's another accolade for the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, as Flagg won the league's Rookie of the Year award in April. He averaged 21 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists per game in his first season in the NBA.

Flagg will look to continue his success with a new head coach next season, as the Mavericks announced they had mutually parted wayshttps://www.fox4news.com/sports/dallas-mavericks-jason-kidd-out-head-coach with head coach Jason Kidd on Tuesday.