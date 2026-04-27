Mavs' Cooper Flagg wins NBA Rookie of the Year award

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The Brief Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg has been named the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year, the league announced on Monday. Flagg averaged 21 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists per game in his first season in the NBA. Flagg beat out his former college teammate Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets to take home the award.



The new face of the Dallas Mavericks has been honored as the NBA's top rookie for the 2025-26 season.

What we know:

Cooper Flagg has won the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year award, the NBA announced Monday evening. He received 56 of the 100 first place votes and 412 overall points to claim the award.

He's the first Dallas Mavericks player to win the award since Luka Dončić took home the hardware for the 2018-19 season.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on as Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: Expand

By the numbers:

Flagg averaged 21 points per game in his rookie season while chipping in 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 70 games after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Mavericks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

According to the NBA, Flagg is the first rookie to lead his team in total pints, rebounds, assists and steals since Michael Jordan in 1984-85.

Flagg also became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50+ points, dropping 51 points against the Orlando Magic in April.

He was also named to the NBA's Rising Stars team during the past season's All-Star festivities.

DALLAS, TEXAS - JANUARY 29: Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks and Kon Knueppel #7 of the Charlotte Hornets talk after the game at American Airlines Center on January 29, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agre Expand

Dig deeper:

Kon Knueppel, the Charlotte Hornets star who played collegiately with Flagg at Duke, finished second with 386 points and 44 first place votes.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe, who played his college basketball at Baylor, finished in third with 96 points.