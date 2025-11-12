Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend is pregnant, Dallas Cowboys coach reveals

article

The Brief Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland's girlfriend is pregnant with the couple's first child. The organization has launched the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to support his pregnant girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, and the baby. Kneeland, 24, died on Nov. 6 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit in Frisco.



Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer shared a heartbreaking new detail about Marshawn Kneeland’s family in the wake of his death.

Marshawn Kneeland's Girlfriend Expecting

What's new:

Coach Schottenheimer spoke publicly on Wednesday for the first time since the 24-year-old defensive lineman died of an apparent suicide.

He revealed that Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, is pregnant. The couple was expecting their first child together.

"We’re going to honor Marshawn and his family in a number of different ways. The organization has been amazing. We’ve started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, where we can all give and support Catalina. She’s pregnant, and so we want to make sure she’s taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives," he said.

Schottenheimer also said the Cowboys have held several meetings, and players have been leaning on one another to try to process the tragedy and their grief.

On Tuesday night, they had a vigil that included the Kneeland family, fellow players, and their families.

Schottenheimer became emotional when he discussed how difficult Kneeland’s death has been for everyone involved, including himself.

"I’m hurting. I’m hurting. And these guys have picked me up and I’ve picked them up. And that’s what we’re going to continue to do because we love one another and that’s what a family does," he said while holding back tears. "You just take it one day at a time, and you don’t have to have all the answers. We don’t have all the answers."

How did Marshawn Kneeland die?

The backstory:

Kneeland died on Nov. 6 following a sequence of events involving state troopers.

According to a report released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers attempted to stop his vehicle around 10:30 p.m. for a traffic violation on the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Boulevard.

Kneeland allegedly refused to stop, leading to a police pursuit.

Videos from the North Texas Tollway Authority show a trooper chasing a speeding car. But investigators said the trooper ultimately lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

The vehicle was later found abandoned after being involved in a crash near The Star in Frisco, and police searched that area.

During the search, officers were told Kneeland had expressed "suicidal ideations." Kneeland was found just after 1:30 a.m. with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mental Health: A Lingering Question

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Please call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.