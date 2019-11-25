Jerry Jones questions coaching after Cowboys loss to Patriots

Jerry Jones issued his toughest critique yet of Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and other coaches after a 13-9 loss to the Patriots.

Jones held court with the media and lamented that the team is not living up to his expectations.

“It’s frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today,” Jones said.

Jones was especially irate with the performance of the special teams unit, which allowed a block punt that turned into the only touchdown of the game from either team.

“To me, special teams is 100 percent coaching,” Jones said. “It’s 100 percent coaching. It’s strategy. It’s having players ready. Special teams is nothing but coaching. Special teams is effort. Special teams is savvy. Special teams is thinking.”

Garrett is coaching in the final season of his current contract. Jones declined to give him an extension and raised the stakes in the offseason – saying the Cowboys needed to be competing for a championship.

Instead, the Cowboys are now 6-5 and only lead the division because of the poor play by Philadelphia and New York this season.

“We’ve managed to get ourselves in a position where playing this game was a statement game about us,” Jerry said. “There’s no shame here, but there’s none of that moral victory at all. This puts us in a real challenging spot.”