Dallas Wings clinch WNBA Playoffs berth for first time since 2023

The Brief The Dallas Wings clinched a berth in the 2026 WNBA Playoffs after defeating the Portland Fire 96-78 on Tuesday night. The Wings will play in the WNBA's postseason for the first time since 2023. The 2026 WNBA Playoffs begin on Sept. 27.



The Dallas Wings secured their ticket to the 2026 WNBA Playoffs with a win on Tuesday night, sending them to the postseason for the first time in three years.

Wings clinch playoff spot

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 25: Paige Bueckers #5 and Maddy Siegrist #20 of the Dallas Wings celebrate clinching a playoff spot after the game against the Portland Fire on August 25, 2026 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. NOTE TO USER: User exp Expand

What we know:

The Dallas Wings beat the Portland Fire 96-78 on Tuesday night.

The win clinched a 2026 WNBA Playoff berth for the team, becoming the eighth and final team to clinch a postseason berth.

It's the first time the Wings will play in the WNBA Playoffs since 2023.

Paige Bueckers contributed 22 points in the victory. Jessica Shepard chipped in 21 points, and Arike Ogunbowale contributed 17.

The win on Tuesday was the team's 22nd of the 2026 season, which is a franchise record.

What we don't know:

We won't know who the Wings will play in the 2026 WNBA Playoffs until at or near the end of the WNBA's regular season.

What's next:

The Wings have five more regular season games remaining, with their final regular season game taking place on Sept. 23 against the Seattle Storm.

The 2026 WNBA Playoffs begin on Sept. 27, 2026.