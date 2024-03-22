Jamie Benn scores twice, extends goal streak to 3 games as Stars beat Penguins 4-2

article

Jamie Benn scored twice in a 1:17 span to extend his goal streak to a season-best three games, and the Dallas Stars beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Friday night.

The Dallas captain is up to 15 goals on the season, with six in the past eight games, as the Stars finished 3-2 on a five-game homestand, the last of three that were their longest of the season.

The Stars moved to a Central Division-best 95 points with 11 games remaining after starting the day even with Winnipeg, which has 13 games to go, and Colorado. The Avalanche played Columbus later.

Michael Bunting scored on Pittsburgh's third shot, but Jake Oettinger stopped the next 12 before Rickard Rakell's goal midway through the third period for the final margin.

Oettinger had 20 saves, including a pad stop on a wide-open Rakell when the lead was 3-1 in the second period.

The Penguins - in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2005-06 - dropped to 2-10-2 in their past 14 road games.

Joe Pavelski's 25th goal pulled Dallas even in the first period, and Jason Robertson had his 47th and 48th assists for his fifth multipoint game in the past seven.

Sam Steel's goal early in the third period chased Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, who was pulled after allowing four goals on 20 shots. Alex Nedeljkovic replaced Jarry.

Benn beat Jarry on the power play with a wrister off the inside of the post in the second period to put the Stars in front for good 22 seconds after Rakell was called for hooking.

The next goal for Benn came in transition when the 34-year-old shuffled the puck toward Jarry with Wyatt Johnston at the top of the crease and it went between the goalie's legs.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Colorado on Sunday to wrap up a three-game trip.

Stars: Dallas takes a three-game road winning streak into Arizona for the opener of a four-game trip Sunday. The Stars beat the Coyotes 5-2 in Dallas on Wednesday.