Dallas Cowboys lose to Arizona Cardinals 27-17

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Arizona Cardinals 27-17 on Monday night, giving them a 3-5-1 record. The struggling Cardinals played without their starting quarterback but still beat the Cowboys after forcing several fumbles and turnovers. Cowboys trade rumors are swirling ahead of Tuesday's 3 p.m. league deadline.



The Dallas Cowboys are falling further into the losing column after getting beaten by the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas Cowboys 17 - Arizona Cardinals 27

The Cardinals came into AT&T Stadium on Monday night on a five-game losing streak without their starting quarterback. But to the Cowboys, Arizona looked like a very tough opponent.

Dallas has had a struggling defense all season. And on Monday night, their offensive line was lackluster, too.

The Cowboys made several mistakes, including fumbles and turnovers. The offense only scored 10 points.

In the end, the team fell for the second week in a row with a score of 27-17.

Cowboys Bye Week

What's next:

Dallas heads into a bye week with a record of 3-5-1.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is hoping to use it for some self reflection.

"That’s what this bye week is gonna be all about, me personally hoping everybody on this individually and I know for sure the staff and the organization is gonna be about how we can improve, fix these last two weeks. We are nowhere close to anything we want to be," he said.

The team will play the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders next on Nov. 17.

Dallas Cowboys Trades

What they're saying:

There has also been a lot of talk about the Cowboys making a trade or trades before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. league deadline.

Head Coach Brian Scottenheimer seemed to confirm a trade but then team owner Jerry Jones said nothing’s been decided.

"Uh, yeah. I’m aware of the trade. Stick to the game right now and we’ll have more time to talk about that tomorrow," Schottenheimer told reporters.

"There is no trade," Jones also said. "We make as many trades as you want to between now and tomorrow."

There’s no word yet on who could be coming or leaving, whether it might be an offensive or defensive player.