Astros, Rangers renew Texas rivalry this weekend with 3-game series

The Brief The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers are facing off this weekend in a three-game, in-state rivalry series. The Astros lead the Rangers 5-2 in their head-to-head meetings this season. The Rangers lead the American League West, with the Astros in third place.



The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers will renew their in-state rivalry with a three-game series this weekend.

What we know:

The Rangers will have home field advantage during the match-ups, with the first game happening Friday night in Arlington. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. with the third game of the series set to begin at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

Zach Dezenzo #9 of the Houston Astros slides safely into home in the fifth inning during the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday, May 25, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/MLB Photos via Ge Expand

By the numbers:

Houston comes into the series with a 5-2 lead over Texas this season.

However, the Rangers lead the American League West at 47-46. The Astros are in third place in the division at 46-49.

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Dig deeper:

The series comes on the same weekend as the Major League Baseball draft and right before the all-star break.

Houston’s Yordan Alvarez and Texas’ Jacob Latz are both on the roster for the American League during the All-Star Game on Tuesday.