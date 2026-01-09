Anthony Davis hand injury could cost Mavs big man several months

The Brief Mavs big man Anthony Davis will miss game time with a ligament injury in his left hand. Davis was injured in the team's road loss to the Utah Jazz Thursday night. If Davis undergoes surgery, he could be out for several months.



Mavericks big man Anthony Davis could miss several months following his latest injury in a Dallas tenure full of them.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JANUARY 08: Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks holds his left hand as he reacts to pain after injuring it against Lauri Markkanen during the second half of their game at the Delta Center on January 8, 2026 in Salt Lake City Expand

Adding injury to insult

What we know:

Davis sustained ligament damage in his left hand in last night's loss to the Utah Jazz.

He was injured while guarding Utah's Lauri Markannen in the 4th quarter of the 116-114 loss.

If the team decides Davis needs surgery, he could be sidelined for several months.

Should Davis go the nonsurgical route, he will be out a minimum of six weeks.

A history of hurt

Davis has been maligned by injuries from his first game in Dallas.

He sustained an abductor strain in the third quarter of his Mavericks debut, which sidelined him for six weeks.

This year, Davis has missed time with a groin strain and a calf strain.

He has played in 29 of 68 possible games since being acquired by the Mavericks in the controversial Luka Doncic trade last February.

This latest injury could complicate the team's trade plans, as Davis' name has been frequently mentioned among NBA trade rumors.