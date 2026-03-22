Woman, child die after vehicle crashes into Stephenville home, driver arrested

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The Brief Gracie Yates was arrested and charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide after crashing her vehicle into a Stephenville home early Sunday. An adult woman and a juvenile male died from their injuries despite life-saving efforts at a local hospital; their names have not been released. It remains unclear if the victims were inside the house or the vehicle at the time of the 3:26 a.m. crash.



A woman was arrested and charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide after a crash early Sunday morning that claimed the lives of a woman and a child, police said.

Fatal Stephenville crash

What we know:

Officers responded to the 200 block of N. Ollie St., near the intersection of W. Green St., at 3:26 a.m. after receiving reports that a vehicle had crashed into a home.

First responders found multiple injured people at the scene. The Stephenville Fire Department and Erath County EMS took the victims to Texas Health Resources Stephenville.

Despite life-saving efforts, an adult female and a juvenile male died, according to a statement from the Stephenville Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Gracie Yates, was taken into custody. Yates faces two counts of criminally negligent homicide. Stephenville Police did not provide her age.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims. It is not clear if the victims were inside the home or the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said no further information is available at this time.