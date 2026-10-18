Woman charged in crash that killed two SMU graduates

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The Brief Aldrea Rogers, 22, was booked on two manslaughter charges with a combined $500,000 bond following an Oct. 6 multi-vehicle crash. SMU graduates Julian Harris, 23, and Madison Duren, 22, both active members of the North Texas arts community, died from injuries sustained in the collision. Police and family confirmed no third vehicle fled the scene as initially reported, and the full investigation into the crash remains ongoing.



A 22-year-old woman is being held on a combined $500,000 bond after being arrested on two counts of manslaughter in connection with an early October crash on Garland Road that killed two local theater artists and Southern Methodist University graduates, according to Dallas Police and Dallas County jail records.

Driver arrested in fatal Garland Road crash

What we know:

Aldrea Rogers, 22, was booked into the Dallas County Jail's North Tower on Friday, Oct. 16. Jail records show she faces two counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, with bond set at $250,000 for each charge.

Aldrea Rogers (Source: Dallas County Jail)

The arrest stems from an Oct. 6 crash in the 9200 block of Garland Road near Knob Oak Drive. Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene around 7:52 p.m. following reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

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Two local theater artists killed

One of the drivers, 23-year-old Julian Harris, died at the scene. His partner, 22-year-old Madison Duren, was pulled from the vehicle and taken to Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, where she later died from her injuries. Three other individuals were taken to a local hospital.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Madison Duren (left) and Julian Harris (right)

While initial police reports indicated a third vehicle had fled the scene prior to officers' arrival, family members confirmed that investigators later clarified no third vehicle was involved.

Harris and Duren were active members of the North Texas arts community, performing and collaborating with several local companies including Kitchen Dog Theater, Teatro Dallas, and Hip Pocket Theatre. SMU has scheduled a memorial service for Oct. 31 at 4:00 p.m. to honor both alumni.