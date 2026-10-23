Woman accused of dragging federal officer in Fort Worth likely to be released

The Brief A federal police officer whose leg was amputated after being hit and dragged by a car in Fort Worth spoke out after a court hearing regarding the driver's potential release. Juliza Aguilar was found not guilty by reason of insanity earlier this year, and judges have determined she reached a suitable mental state to be released with conditions. A federal district judge will decide within the next 14 days whether Aguilar will be released under conditions, such as home confinement or a curfew, or remain in jail.



A federal police officer who had his leg amputated after being dragged by a car spoke out after a court hearing on the potential release of the driver accused in the 2024 incident.

Court hearing on release conditions

What we know:

Attorneys at Friday’s hearing worked to hammer out the conditions for the release of Juliza Aguilar, including whether she will be confined to her family's home with an ankle monitor or placed on a curfew.

Aguilar was an employee at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing office off Blue Mound Road in Fort Worth when the incident occurred in July 2024.

Investigators said she was acting erratically toward her boss regarding her performance before pulling the fire alarm, exiting the building, and hitting Officer Joe Lock with her vehicle.

Lock was run over, dragged, and pinned by the vehicle, resulting in the amputation of his leg. Aguilar was charged with assault of a peace officer and attempted murder.

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Over the last two years, Aguilar’s mental state has been evaluated multiple times. In April, she was ruled not guilty by reason of insanity during a bench trial.

According to the judge at the hearing, multiple evaluations over the past six months determined Aguilar had reached a suitable mental state to be released with conditions.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what exact stipulations will be placed on Aguilar's release, or whether the district judge will ultimately decide to keep her in custody.

A final decision from the district judge is expected in the next 14 days.

Reactions to potential release

What they're saying:

Officer Lock, who was flanked by family members and representatives from the Fraternal Order of Police during Friday’s hearing, expressed uncertainty about the future.

"I'm going to have to live my life as disabled," Lock said. "And my life is going to be limited on what I can and can't do. And I'm curious what is going to affect her for the rest of her life, just like mine."

Lock is a 35-year veteran police officer. Following the incident, he returned to work on light duty at the same printing office in Fort Worth and is set to retire later this year.

The Texas Fraternal Order of Police sent a letter to the judge expressing strong opposition to Aguilar being released from custody to her family's home.

The other side:

Aguilar has been in custody for around two years leading up to the hearing.

She had family present at the hearing, but they declined to comment.