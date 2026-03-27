White Settlement motel fire leaves 1 guest, 2 officers injured

The Brief Two police officers and a guest were hospitalized after a major fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a White Settlement motel. Officers rescued the unconscious guest from a third-floor room engulfed in flames; approximately 150 other guests were displaced and are receiving Red Cross aid. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the current medical condition of the rescued guest has not been released.



Two White Settlement police officers and a motel guest are recovering after a major fire on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Emergency crews were called to the fire at the Studio 6 motel near Interstate 30 and Highway 183 around 5 p.m.

White Settlement police officers were the first to arrive and began helping to evacuate guests.

When the officers got to the third floor, they spotted an unconscious person on the balcony near a room that was engulfed in flames.

The officers pulled the motel guest to safety. That person was sent to the hospital with burns.

Two White Settlement police officers were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They are now back at home recovering.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Chris Cook said his officers don't have the same breathing apparatus that firefighters have. So going into burning buildings is always a personal decision that the officers make.

"They immediately without any thought of any personal risk at all, they grabbed the subject and got them to safety because the fire was spreading so quickly and they dragged that person to safety immediately," the chief said. "I do believe those immediate actions were taken, probably saved that person's life and certainly got some other folks out of harms way that had no idea."

The White Settlement fire chief is expected to recognize the two officers for their brave and heroic actions.

"I am thankful that we have White Settlement Police Officers that are willing to take such actions as our fire crews are responding to the scene," Fire Chief Rick Sanderson said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The injured guest's current condition is unknown, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

What's next:

About 150 other motel guests were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.