Weir's Furniture to close after 78 years in business

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The Brief Dallas-based Weir's Furniture will close its doors after 78 years in business, citing "difficult market conditions and operational challenges." The company will hold a closing sale that begins on March 26th as its stores try to sell all remaining merchandise. Founded in 1948, Weir's Furniture operates four stores across North Texas.



After nearly eight decades providing furniture and more for families across North Texas, Weir's Furniture will close its doors for good once all its current merchandise has been sold.

What we know:

Weir's Furniture's board of directors chose to close after examining "long-term financial position, difficult market conditions and operational challenges," deciding the company could not continue to operate at a sustainable level, according to a press release.

On March 26, Weir's will begin a closeout sale, offering discounts as the stores try to sell all of their remaining merchandise.

The company operates four stores around North Texas in Southlake, Dallas, Plano and Farmers Branch.

What they're saying:

"This was an extremely difficult decision, but closing now enables us to honor J. Ray and Bea’s legacy by finishing well and taking care of our employees," said Al Boulden, Weir’s Chairman of the Board.

"From the very beginning, Weir’s mission has been rooted in honoring God and serving our people. We are incredibly grateful to our customers, employees, and the broader community who have supported us for so many decades and made Weir’s a beloved retailer throughout North Texas."

"We’ve built generational relationships with both customers and employees," Weir family member, current board member and former CEO Mark Moore added. "While your patronage has sustained us, it has been your friendships, encouragement, and faith in our team that truly defined us. We are proud of what we created and thankful for every person who has walked through our doors."

The backstory:

Weir's Furniture was founded in 1948 by J. Ray and Bea Weir. The original storefront was located on Knox Street in Dallas, built on the philosophy to "honor God and serve people."

In 1963, the company opened The Weir's Country Store, which sold traditional country store items like old-fashioned candy and 25-cent popcorn.

A press release noted many of Weir's employees have built lifelong careers at the company, some longer than 40 years. It also referenced the company's dedication to its vendors being considered partners.