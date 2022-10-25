Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Southlake lightning strike sends tree bark flying

Southlake
No one was hurt when lightning hit a tree in Southlake, but the powerful strike sent pieces of bark flying everywhere.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A third round of heavy rain moved through North Texas Monday night.

Nothing in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex turned severe, but there were some severe thunderstorm watches issued in the areas south of the metroplex and in parts of Central Texas.

A home security camera in Southlake got a great look at the powerful lightning that accompanied the storm.

Lightning struck a tree near FOX 4 viewer Molly Sandlin’s home. She said it sounded like an explosion.

The strike sent pieces of bark flying everywhere.

Thankfully, no one was hurt but the tree.

