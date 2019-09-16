Venmo app scam targeting users, police warn

article

Police are warning Venmo users of a new scam that is targeting the popular mobile payment app.

Venmo’s almost 40 million users could soon experience a message from the app that deceives users into falling for the scam.

According to the Dighton Police Department in Massachussetts, the scam begins with a text message sent to Venmo users.

When Venmo users receive this text message, they are warned that their Venmo account is about to be charged.

The message prompts directs users to a website where they can then withdrawal and decline the alleged charge.

The scam website allows people to login with any phone number and password combination.

Then, users are asked to verify their bankcard number and other personal and financial information in order to prove their identity.

Police suggest that this scam is made extra deceptive as the scam “uses the same colors and fonts as the Venmo app.”

“Do not use the pages provided by the text to enter into your account. Go to your venmo app or use the internet site,” police also warn.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam and shared their personal information should report it accordingly and contact their bank or credit card lender immediately.

Venmo offers numerous tips on securing your account on their website.