Van Zandt County deputy killed, Canton officer injured in shootout

The Brief A Tuesday night shootout during a warrant service near Canton left a Van Zandt County deputy and a suspect dead. A Canton police officer was also injured and transported to a hospital. Authorities have not released the identities of those involved or the condition of the injured officer.



A suspect shot and killed a Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy and injured a Canton police officer Tuesday night.

The suspect is also dead.

What we know:

Van Zandt County deputies assisted the Canton Police Department with a warrant service around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The officers approached a home in the 4300 block of State Highway 198, just south of Canton.

The suspect faced outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer, officials said.

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Around 10:22 p.m., the suspect fired shots from inside the home at the deputies and officers outside.

The gunfire fatally wounded a Van Zandt County deputy and injured a Canton police officer.

Officers found the suspect dead inside the residence from a gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of anyone involved.

What's next:

Law enforcement officials called the shooting an isolated incident and said the public faces no continuing threat.