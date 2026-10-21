Van Zandt County deputy killed, Canton officer injured in shootout
CANTON, Texas - A suspect shot and killed a Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy and injured a Canton police officer Tuesday night.
The suspect is also dead.
What we know:
Van Zandt County deputies assisted the Canton Police Department with a warrant service around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The officers approached a home in the 4300 block of State Highway 198, just south of Canton.
The suspect faced outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer, officials said.
Around 10:22 p.m., the suspect fired shots from inside the home at the deputies and officers outside.
The gunfire fatally wounded a Van Zandt County deputy and injured a Canton police officer.
Officers found the suspect dead inside the residence from a gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identities of anyone involved.
What's next:
Law enforcement officials called the shooting an isolated incident and said the public faces no continuing threat.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.