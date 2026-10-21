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Van Zandt County deputy killed, Canton officer injured in shootout

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 21, 2026 5:56 AM CDT
Published October 21, 2026 5:56 AM CDT
Van Zandt County Deputy killed during warrant arrest
Van Zandt County Deputy killed during warrant arrest

Van Zandt County Deputy killed during warrant arrest

A wanted suspect shot and killed a Van Zandt County Deputy Tuesday night. 

The Brief

    • A Tuesday night shootout during a warrant service near Canton left a Van Zandt County deputy and a suspect dead.
    • A Canton police officer was also injured and transported to a hospital.
    • Authorities have not released the identities of those involved or the condition of the injured officer.

CANTON, Texas - A suspect shot and killed a Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy and injured a Canton police officer Tuesday night. 

The suspect is also dead. 

Van Zandt County Sheriff's deputy killed
Van Zandt County Sheriff's deputy killed

Van Zandt County Sheriff's deputy killed

 A warrant service at a home south of Canton left a Van Zandt County Sheriff's deputy dead and a Canton police officer injured.

What we know:

Van Zandt County deputies assisted the Canton Police Department with a warrant service around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20. 

The officers approached a home in the 4300 block of State Highway 198, just south of Canton.

The suspect faced outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer, officials said.

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Around 10:22 p.m., the suspect fired shots from inside the home at the deputies and officers outside. 

The gunfire fatally wounded a Van Zandt County deputy and injured a Canton police officer.

Officers found the suspect dead inside the residence from a gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of anyone involved. 

What's next:

Law enforcement officials called the shooting an isolated incident and said the public faces no continuing threat.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.

Crime and Public SafetyVan Zandt County