US records more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases in 1 day, a new record

More than 50,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States on July 1, a new record, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The 50,655 new case count comes just one day after, yet again, another record for U.S. daily cases was reported by Johns Hopkins, with 44,766.

On June 25, the country had set a daily record of 39,972 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

While confirmed COVID-19 cases are rising around the world, the staggeringly high new confirmed case counts in the United States indicates that the country’s grasp on the coronavirus pandemic is loosening.



Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Congress that the United States could reach the point where the country is reporting 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

July had been previously anticipated to be a month where many parts of the country would return to a semblance of normalcy, but growing COVID-19 case numbers have thrown a wrench into many businesses and organizations’ reopening plans.

Originally slated to reintroduce in-person dining, McDonald’s said Wednesday that the company is delaying those new plans for three weeks. AMC Theatres, one of the largest movie theater chains, has also pushed back its reopening date.

Due to lack of a larger federal COVID-19 lockdown order, state and local governments have had to implement their own protocols and guidelines for addressing COVID-19.

California recently reinforced lockdown measures on bars and restaurants, Florida is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases after reopening early in May, while New York, New Jersey and Connecticut state leaders are requiring visitors from areas with high COVID-19 test counts to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

Fauci emphasized in his testimony to Congress that outbreaks in surges in some areas and states still impact the country as a whole.

“I can’t make an accurate prediction, but it’s going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that. Because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though in other parts of the country they’re doing well, they are vulnerable,” Fauci said.

The United States remains the epicenter of the global COVID-19 crisis with over 2.7 million cases as of July 2. Around the world, there were more than 10.7 million cases total and over 510,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.



