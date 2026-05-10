Two injured in Gainesville stabbing incident; suspects at large
GAINESVILLE, Texas - Police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing that left two people injured in what authorities described as an ongoing criminal investigation.
Gainesville stabbing
What we know:
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Dixon Street around 9 p.m. Saturday following reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, police discovered the victim had already been taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.
At the hospital, an officer learned that two victims were being treated for stab wounds. Both individuals are expected to survive.
The Gainesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is working to determine the motive behind the attack and the identity of the suspect or suspects involved. No arrests have been announced, and police have not yet released a description of any potential leads.
What you can do:
Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Gainesville Police Department at (940) 668-7777 or via their Facebook page. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Gainesville, Texas Police Department.