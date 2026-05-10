Two injured in Gainesville stabbing incident; suspects at large

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The Brief Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Saturday night on North Dixon Street. Police are currently investigating the motive and working to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the attack. No arrests have been made, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Gainesville Police Department.



Police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing that left two people injured in what authorities described as an ongoing criminal investigation.

Gainesville stabbing

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Dixon Street around 9 p.m. Saturday following reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, police discovered the victim had already been taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle.

At the hospital, an officer learned that two victims were being treated for stab wounds. Both individuals are expected to survive.

The Gainesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is working to determine the motive behind the attack and the identity of the suspect or suspects involved. No arrests have been announced, and police have not yet released a description of any potential leads.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Gainesville Police Department at (940) 668-7777 or via their Facebook page. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.