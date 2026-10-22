Two Dallas men arrested following Arlington armed robbery

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The Brief Arlington police and Dallas DPD arrested a suspect and an alleged getaway driver after a Wednesday business robbery on North Collins Street. A gunman stole cash, but no one was injured. Police did not name the business where the robbery happened or specify the amount of cash stolen.



Arlington police arrested two men in Dallas in connection with an armed robbery on North Collins Street.

What we know:

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 100 block of North Collins Street around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

A man walked into the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money, police say. Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Police traced the suspect's vehicle to a Dallas address.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver, 23-year-old Harley Mendoza. Information gathered from Mendoza determined he was the getaway driver.

Detectives later identified the robbery suspect as 37-year-old Dathan Coleman. Police found Coleman in Dallas Wednesday evening and took him into custody.

Officers also recovered the gun they believe he used in the robbery, officials said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Dathan Coleman

What we don't know:

Police did not name the business where the robbery happened or specify the amount of cash stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.