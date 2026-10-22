Two Dallas men arrested following Arlington armed robbery
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police arrested two men in Dallas in connection with an armed robbery on North Collins Street.
What we know:
Officers responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 100 block of North Collins Street around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
A man walked into the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money, police say. Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured.
Police traced the suspect's vehicle to a Dallas address.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver, 23-year-old Harley Mendoza. Information gathered from Mendoza determined he was the getaway driver.
Detectives later identified the robbery suspect as 37-year-old Dathan Coleman. Police found Coleman in Dallas Wednesday evening and took him into custody.
Officers also recovered the gun they believe he used in the robbery, officials said.
Dathan Coleman
What we don't know:
Police did not name the business where the robbery happened or specify the amount of cash stolen.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Arlington Police Department.