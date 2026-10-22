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Two Dallas men arrested following Arlington armed robbery

By
FOX 4
Arlington
Published October 22, 2026 12:39 PM CDT
Published October 22, 2026 12:39 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Arlington police and Dallas DPD arrested a suspect and an alleged getaway driver after a Wednesday business robbery on North Collins Street.
    • A gunman stole cash, but no one was injured. 
    • Police did not name the business where the robbery happened or specify the amount of cash stolen. 

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police arrested two men in Dallas in connection with an armed robbery on North Collins Street. 

What we know:

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 100 block of North Collins Street around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

A man walked into the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money, police say.  Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured. 

Police traced the suspect's vehicle to a Dallas address. 

Officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver, 23-year-old Harley Mendoza. Information gathered from Mendoza determined he was the getaway driver.

Detectives later identified the robbery suspect as 37-year-old Dathan Coleman. Police found Coleman in Dallas Wednesday evening and took him into custody. 

Officers also recovered the gun they believe he used in the robbery, officials said. 

Image 1 of 2

Dathan Coleman

What we don't know:

Police did not name the business where the robbery happened or specify the amount of cash stolen. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Arlington Police Department. 

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