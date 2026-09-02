Trump says Dallas GOP midterm convention will be ‘big stuff’

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The Brief President Donald Trump called next week’s GOP Midterm Convention in Dallas a major event for Republicans. Trump is expected to appear both nights of the Sept. 9-10 convention, alongside Vice President JD Vance. The president said the party will focus on key races, including Texas’ U.S. Senate contest between Ken Paxton and James Talarico.



President Donald Trump said next week's GOP Midterm Convention would be "big stuff" and serve as a rallying point for dozens of races he believes are key to allowing Republicans to remain in control of Congress.

What they're saying:

"The midterms, people talk about it. It's very important, but there's no convention," Trump said on Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's podcast. "Why don't we have a convention? You could call it a midterm convention."

Trump spoke about how previous presidential election year conventions have brought the Republican Party together and generated new ideas, before saying next week's midterm convention would be just as big.

"It's going to be very important," he said. "It's going to be big stuff."

GOP midterm convention in Dallas

Dallas will host the first ever GOP midterm convention Sept. 9-10 and the American Airlines Center.

Trump praised the arena as well as Dallas Mavericks owner and Trump donor Miriam Adelson.

What they're saying:

"We have the great basketball arena and Miriam has been fantastic. She's the owner of the team, as you know. She's been really great. And it's going to be a phenomenal two days," Trump said.

The president is expected to appear during both nights of the convention. Vice President JD Vance is the keynote speaker for night one, while Trump is expected to close out the convention.

The event will cover the party's agenda and serve as a rally point for 35 candidates that Trump told Patrick were crucial for the Republicans to win so they remain in control of the House and Senate.

"This is really about 35 races. A big one is Texas," Trump said. "To keep control. To do well. That would be five senators and 30 congressmen, men and women. And I'm going to really work hard for this."

Protest, Epstein files reading room planned to counter GOP convention

Several groups are organizing counter programming for the convention.

The Institute of Primary Facts is bringing its Epstein Files Reading Room to Dallas beginning Sept. 8 through Sept. 11. It's a traveling reading room that contains all the released Epstein files page by page.

A group called Dallas Against the Trump Agenda Coalition is planning a protest and march on Sept. 10 at the American Airlines Center.

Trump says Texas must elect Ken Paxton

Local perspective:

Among the races targeted by the president is the U.S. Senate race in Texas between Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic state Rep. James Talarico.

Recent polling has shown the candidates running neck-and-neck to replace outgoing Sen. John Cornyn, who Paxton defeated in a hotly contested Republican primary.

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"The ones we want to focus on will be obviously Ken Paxton. We got to we got to get him elected," Trump said. "He's a good man. You know, I know him very well. He really was a great attorney general."

Trump also took time to take jabs at Paxton's opponent.

"Now you have this weirdo, this freako trying to get elected," Trump said of Talarico. "He would be a horrible representative. He's laughed at everywhere he goes. So we've got to win that election."

Trump and Patrick went on to say Talarico would work for Texans' best interest.

"He will never vote for Texas. He'll vote for ideology that no person from Texas wants," Trump said.

The other side:

Talarico has campaigned on affordability and health care. Things that a majority of Texans have said are their biggest concerns.

Trump also talked about the administration's policies on trade and prescription drug prices and work along the southern border.

He went on to talk about how the convention was a way for Republicans to spread their message and how important the event would be for getting Patrick, Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott reelected in November.

"We have to get you and we have to get the governor and we have to get Ken. We have to get you guys elected," Trump said.

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"It's going to be a great event. We're going to show who the Democrats are, who we are," Patrick said. "And thanks for picking Dallas."