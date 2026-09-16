Train derailment closes Dalrock Road in Rowlett

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The Brief Five railcars derailed Wednesday afternoon near Dalrock Road and Interstate 30 in Rowlett, bringing a train to a stop across the crossing. Overnight road closures are in effect on Dalrock Road between Chiesa Road and Sunset Boulevard, with drivers urged to avoid the area. The cause of the derailment remains unknown at this time.



A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Rowlett on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened around 3 p.m. on Dalrock Road, just north of Interstate 30.

Rowlett police said five cars came off the tracks, causing the train to stop in the middle of the Dalrock Road crossing.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes between Chisea Road and Sunset Boulevard are expected to be closed throughout the night, police said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on what caused the train to derail.