Train derailment closes Dalrock Road in Rowlett
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ROWLETT, Texas - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Rowlett on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
It happened around 3 p.m. on Dalrock Road, just north of Interstate 30.
Rowlett police said five cars came off the tracks, causing the train to stop in the middle of the Dalrock Road crossing.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes between Chisea Road and Sunset Boulevard are expected to be closed throughout the night, police said.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on what caused the train to derail.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Rowlett Police Department and the SKY 4 helicopter.