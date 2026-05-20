Trackdown: Video shows 2 persons of interest in Deep Ellum shooting

The Brief Five people were injured in a Cinco de Mayo shooting outside the Kanvas sports bar in Deep Ellum; the shooter remains at large. Police are seeking two people seen on video running away from the scene, who may be witnesses, victims, or suspects in the incident. The motive is unclear, though detectives believe the gunfire may be linked to a large fight that occurred inside the bar earlier that night.



Police in Dallas are trying to track down the suspect behind a shooting that injured five people. They turned to FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb for help.

Deep Ellum Shooting

The backstory:

The shooting was one of two shootings that happened in Deep Ellum on the night of May 5.

In one incident, the shooter was caught. But in the other, the shooter slipped away after injuring five people.

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"About 10:22 p.m. on Cico de Mayo, there was a crowd of people waiting outside next door and an unknown suspect shot into the crowd and shot five people," said Det. Lauren Kebart.

Detectives think the shooting may have been related to a large bar fight inside Kanvas in Deep Ellum, but no one was arrested.

What's new:

Police still don’t have a suspect, but they do have video of several people they want to question about what happened.

Video from outside the bar shows most people scattering along Malcolm X Boulevard between Main and Commerce streets.

But there are two people in the video who appear to be running in the opposite direction. That’s who police want to talk to.

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What you can do:

Detectives want to know who those people are and what they were doing that night.

"Honestly, I don’t know how they’re involved. They could be complainants. They could be witnesses. Or they could be a suspect. I’m not sure," Det. Kebart said.

Anyone who recognizes them is also encouraged to reach out to her at lauren.kebart@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3668.

"If they saw the shooting, give me a call. If you were inside Kanvas and you were a witness to the bar fight, if you were involved in the bar fight, or if you have video of the bar fight, give me a call. If you were waiting outside at the intersection of Main and Malcolm X, sitting at the car waiting for the red light, you were facing the shooting. Give me a call if you recognize these two people that ran from the scene. Or if you are the two people, give me a call so I can figure out what happened here," she said.

FOX 4’s Trackdown

You can watch Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series every Wednesday on FOX 4. Episodes are also posted weekly online, on YouTube and on FOX Local.

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