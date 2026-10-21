Trackdown: 3 men wanted for Dallas store shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help them take guns out of the hands of three men who opened fire inside a South Dallas store.
An innocent customer was shot. The bullets also barely missed a baby.
Little World Shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened inside the Little World convenience store in the 4,600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard on Oct. 11.
Det. Michael Bui said two men entered the store just after 1 a.m. and got into a gun battle with a third man who walked in a few minutes later.
"The third suspect comes in. He displays a handgun to the first two suspects, and the first two suspects remove a rifle and then start shooting at each other," Bui said.
There were multiple people in the store at the time, including a 1-year-old baby.
"They miss the baby by inches," the detective said. "One of the customers, a total innocent bystander, he was standing in line, and he was caught in the line of fire."
The innocent customer, thankfully, survived the shooting.
What they're saying:
Det. Bui said the thing that bothers him most about this case is the baby who was nearly killed for no apparent reason.
"That’s a total innocent child right there, and he almost got hit by inches. With all the rounds that they shot at each other, that could have had a lot of victims in this incident," he said.
What you can do:
Police have video from inside the store that shows the three suspects and their faces.
They are described as young males in their 20s. They are all about 5 feet 9 inches tall and in the 160-pound range.
Det. Bui is hoping someone recognizes them and calls in a tip.
"I need the public’s help to help me identify the three suspects in this and I want those people who were inside the store to contact me to see what I can do for them," he said.
Tipsters can call 214-671-3538 or email michael.bui@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: FOX 4's Shaun Rabb gathered information for this story by interviewing Dallas Police Department Det. Michael Bui about the unsolved case.