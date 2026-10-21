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Trackdown: 3 men wanted for Dallas store shooting

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FOX 4
Trackdown
Published October 21, 2026 5:36 PM CDT
Published October 21, 2026 5:36 PM CDT
Trackdown: Little World shooting suspects wanted
Trackdown: Little World shooting suspects wanted

Trackdown: Little World shooting suspects wanted

Dallas police need help finding three men who opened fire inside a South Dallas convenience store. They injured an innocent customer and barely missed a baby.

The Brief

    • Three gunmen opened fire inside a South Dallas convenience store on Oct. 11, injuring an innocent customer and narrowly missing a 1-year-old baby.
    • Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects, described as three young men in their 20s captured on store surveillance video.
    • Anyone with information or who was inside the store during the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Bui at 214-671-3538.

DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help them take guns out of the hands of three men who opened fire inside a South Dallas store.

An innocent customer was shot. The bullets also barely missed a baby.

Little World Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened inside the Little World convenience store in the 4,600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard on Oct. 11.

Det. Michael Bui said two men entered the store just after 1 a.m. and got into a gun battle with a third man who walked in a few minutes later.

"The third suspect comes in. He displays a handgun to the first two suspects, and the first two suspects remove a rifle and then start shooting at each other," Bui said.

There were multiple people in the store at the time, including a 1-year-old baby. 

"They miss the baby by inches," the detective said. "One of the customers, a total innocent bystander, he was standing in line, and he was caught in the line of fire."

The innocent customer, thankfully, survived the shooting.

What they're saying:

Det. Bui said the thing that bothers him most about this case is the baby who was nearly killed for no apparent reason.

"That’s a total innocent child right there, and he almost got hit by inches. With all the rounds that they shot at each other, that could have had a lot of victims in this incident," he said.

What you can do:

Police have video from inside the store that shows the three suspects and their faces. 

They are described as young males in their 20s. They are all about 5 feet 9 inches tall and in the 160-pound range.

Det. Bui is hoping someone recognizes them and calls in a tip.

"I need the public’s help to help me identify the three suspects in this and I want those people who were inside the store to contact me to see what I can do for them," he said.

Tipsters can call 214-671-3538 or email michael.bui@dallaspolice.gov

The Source: FOX 4's Shaun Rabb gathered information for this story by interviewing Dallas Police Department Det. Michael Bui about the unsolved case.

TrackdownCrime and Public SafetySouth Dallas