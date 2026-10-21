Trackdown: 3 men wanted for Dallas store shooting

The Brief Three gunmen opened fire inside a South Dallas convenience store on Oct. 11, injuring an innocent customer and narrowly missing a 1-year-old baby. Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects, described as three young men in their 20s captured on store surveillance video. Anyone with information or who was inside the store during the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Bui at 214-671-3538.



Dallas police hope you can help them take guns out of the hands of three men who opened fire inside a South Dallas store.

An innocent customer was shot. The bullets also barely missed a baby.

Little World Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened inside the Little World convenience store in the 4,600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard on Oct. 11.

Det. Michael Bui said two men entered the store just after 1 a.m. and got into a gun battle with a third man who walked in a few minutes later.

"The third suspect comes in. He displays a handgun to the first two suspects, and the first two suspects remove a rifle and then start shooting at each other," Bui said.

There were multiple people in the store at the time, including a 1-year-old baby.

"They miss the baby by inches," the detective said. "One of the customers, a total innocent bystander, he was standing in line, and he was caught in the line of fire."

The innocent customer, thankfully, survived the shooting.

What they're saying:

Det. Bui said the thing that bothers him most about this case is the baby who was nearly killed for no apparent reason.

"That’s a total innocent child right there, and he almost got hit by inches. With all the rounds that they shot at each other, that could have had a lot of victims in this incident," he said.

What you can do:

Police have video from inside the store that shows the three suspects and their faces.

They are described as young males in their 20s. They are all about 5 feet 9 inches tall and in the 160-pound range.

Det. Bui is hoping someone recognizes them and calls in a tip.

"I need the public’s help to help me identify the three suspects in this and I want those people who were inside the store to contact me to see what I can do for them," he said.

Tipsters can call 214-671-3538 or email michael.bui@dallaspolice.gov.