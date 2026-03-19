Tow truck driver killed in I-20 accident while fixing tire

The Brief A crash on I-20 in Dallas resulted in the death of a tow truck driver who had pulled over to fix a tire on his truck. 41-year-old Amador Morazen Selvin Omar was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after admitting to police he had been drinking several hours before the crash. Selvin Omar is also suspected of being in the United States illegally.



A man suspected of being in the country illegally was arrested Wednesday after allegedly causing a crash on I-20 that killed a tow truck driver.

Crash on I-20 kills tow truck driver

What we know:

66-year-old Guillermo Garcia was killed on Wednesday morning after he had stopped on the side of a highway to fix a flat tire. The accident occurred near Spur 408 near Mountain Creek Parkway around 3:30 p.m.

According to a witness, an SUV swerved into their direction and hit Garcia. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Amador Morazen Selvin Omar

The driver, 41-year-old Amador Morazen Selvin Omar, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. An arrest affidavit states he did not pass a sobriety test, and had admitted to police he had been drinking hours before the crash.

Records also show the suspect is on an immigration hold, and is suspected of being in the country illegally.

A senseless loss

What they're saying:

The witness talked to FOX 4's Casey Stegall about the accident. Jose Moreno-Mercado had driven out to Garcia's car to help his friend fix the tire. "He was a very good, nice person. Very humble. He would help everybody."

"The car passed right by and that’s when it hit him," he continued. "His boots, his hat, everything was scattered on the highway."

Moreno-Mercado said he tried to wave cars down to help after the accident.

"I was telling him I was going to be there whatever happens. I was going to be with him," Moreno-Mercado said. "He put his head in my lap and I held him like this, and I said "Can you hear me, can you hear me?" And he said, yeah, yeah."