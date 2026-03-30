Toffee

1 pound butter

2 cups white sugar

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 cups chocolate chip white or milk chocolate

1 cup chopped pecans

Melt butter in a pot add sugar salt and whist till combined over medium heat, bring to a boil stirring 2-3 times through out. Allow to boil till sugar reaches a dark amber color and the temperature reaches 285 degrees on a candy thermometer approximately 20-30 minutes. Remove grime heat pour onto a parchment lined sheet pan and smooth out evenly with a spatula then sprinkle the chocolate chips over the toffee allow to soften from the heat and spread evenly over the toffee finally spread pecans over the melted chocolate lightly patting down so pecans will stick to the toffee. Allow to cool chop into small pieces and set aside.

Bourbon Caramel

4 1/2 cups white sugar

1.25 cups water

2.25 cups heavy cream

2 cups cold butter diced = to half pound

4.5 tablespoons of bourbon optional

1 tsp fine sea salt

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

Combine water and sugar in a deep sauce pot over medium heat stir to dissolve sugar then leave to boil till reaching amber in color like a penny remove from heat and slowly add heavy cream while whisking it will bubble rapidly so a little cream at a time once all cream has been added and combined add butter half at a time whisking till fully melted and incorporated once done with all the butter add the vanilla salt and optional bourbon whisk to incorporate pour in a container and cool till ready to use.

Bread pudding

2 loafs of French bread diced into cubes

7 eggs

5 cups sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

3 tablespoons vanilla extract

3 cups milk 3 cups of chopped toffee

In a large mixing bowl add eggs,milk, vanilla, nutmeg,salt,& sugar whisk together till combined add diced bread and toss by hand to incorporate and allow bread to soak up liquid mixture allow to soak for about 10 minutes then add chopped toffee and mix by hand to incorporate place evenly into greased ramekins or baking dish your choice place in a pre heated 350 degree oven and bake for about 30-40 minutes till golden on top and liquid has absorbed remove from oven to cool or serve when ready.