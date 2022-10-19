The Sims 4 game is now free to play, here’s what you need to know

article

Electronic Arts is giving gamers the experience of playing the Sims 4 for free.

The Sims 4 base game is now available for players to download for free on their computer through the EA app, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One systems.

EA Play and EA Play Pro members can now get an upgraded experience after the member-only bundles of The Sims 4 became available on The Play List on Tuesday, according to EA’s website.

Players can share their creations with other players directly in the game through a new gallery feature, a section in the game where gamers can browse, share, and download content created by other players without having to leave the game they’re playing.

The Sims 4 is a life simulation game that lets players create characters and unique stories using creativity and humor, EA explains on their website.

"With The Sims 4 going free to play, our team is more dedicated than ever to developing new and meaningful The Sims 4 experiences for our players and we will continue to develop and release packs, kits and Sims Delivery Express drops into the foreseeable future," EA said in a statement on their website.

EA hosted a special-edition stream with details on the new game Tuesday.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

