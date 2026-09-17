Texas Stock Exchange welcomes first newly launched ETF

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The Brief Westwood launched the first newly created ETF on the Texas Stock Exchange. The Westwood Salient Enhanced Power and Infrastructure ETF, or PWRX, invests in power, energy and infrastructure companies. The launch came one day after Texas Capital transferred two existing ETFs from NYSE Arca to TXSE.



One day after the Texas Stock Exchange celebrated gaining its first primary listings and first exchange-traded funds, the market is celebrating its first launch of a brand-new ETF.

Westwood Holdings Group launches brand-new ETF to TXSE

Why you should care:

Westwood Holdings Group launched the Westwood Salient Enhanced Power and Infrastructure ETF, or PWRX, on the Texas Stock Exchange Thursday.

PWRX is the first newly created ETF to launch on TXSE. The actively managed fund invests across the power sector, including traditional energy, utilities, grid and data-center infrastructure, and emerging energy technologies.

What they're saying:

"Listing the first new ETF on the Texas Stock Exchange is a milestone we are proud to share with our home state," said Brian Casey, Chief Executive Officer of Westwood Holdings Group. "This is what we believe the next chapter of American capital markets looks like, and it is being written in Texas."

Texas Capital moves two ETFs to TXSE

Why you should care:

On Wednesday, Texas Capital transferred its Texas Equity Index ETF, or TXS, and Texas Oil Index ETF, or OILT, from NYSE Arca to TXSE.

The move gave TXSE its first primary ETF listings. Both funds launched in 2023 and continued trading under the same ticker symbols after the transfer.

TXS invests in publicly traded companies headquartered in Texas, while OILT invests in oil and gas companies with significant production activity in Texas.

What they're saying:

"This milestone reflects our deep conviction in Texas, our confidence in the Texas Stock Exchange, and our belief that the companies, investors, and entrepreneurs driving economic growth in Texas deserve a differentiated world-class capital markets platform built right here at home," said Texas Capital Chairman, President, and CEO Rob C. Holmes.