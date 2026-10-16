Blame is on Cornyn, Karl Rove 'if Ken Paxton loses,' Trump says

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The Brief President Trump says the blame will be on Sen. John Cornyn and Republican advisor Karl Rove if the GOP loses the Texas Senate race. Cornyn has not campaigned with Attorney General Ken Paxton since losing to him in May's primary runoff. Rove, a former senior advisor to President George W. Bush, told the Texas Tribune that Cornyn would have easily beat Democrat James Talarico.



President Donald Trump on Thursday said Sen. John Cornyn and Republican political strategist Karl Rove were "doing everything possible to make it hard" for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to win the upcoming U.S. Senate election.

What they're saying:

On Truth Social, Trump said the pair should "be ashamed of themselves" and that they are "hurting Texas."

"If Ken Paxton loses, it will be because of WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Political Hacks like John Cornyn and Karl Rove, who have ineffectively opposed me for my entire political career," Trump said.

Trump calls for former Cornyn supporters to rally behind Paxton

Paxton defeated Cornyn in a primary runoff in May after receiving Trump's endorsement. Since then, Cornyn has not appeared with or campaigned for Paxton. In August, Cornyn called the attorney general a "poor campaigner" and "lazy" in an interview with the Texas Tribune.

Trump called on voters who supported Cornyn during the primary to "immediately switch" to supporting Paxton. A Fox News poll from Oct. 2 shows that around 20% of voters who supported Cornyn during the primary now say they are supporting Talarico.

What they're saying:

"We cannot take a chance on having a FREAKO, sometimes referred to as James TalaFREAKO, as our man in Washington, D.C., representing the magnificent people of the Great State of Texas!," Trump said on Truth.

Rove, a former advisor to President George W. Bush, said during September's Texas Tribune Festival that if Cornyn had won the primary, he would easily defeat Talarico in the Senate race.

Rove did not say if he would vote for Paxton.

What's next:

Early voting begins Oct. 19 in Texas. Recent polling has shown Talarico with a slight lead over Paxton in the U.S. Senate race. A Democrat has not won a statewide election in more than 30 years.