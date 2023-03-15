Texas Rent Relief applications will close on Thursday

Just a day after the Texas Rent Relief Program Portal, the program announced the applications will close on Thursday.

More than 70,000 applications were submitted after the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs re-opened the Texas Rent Relief applications on Tuesday. However, the applications will close on Thursday at 11:59 a.m. as the requests for assistance exceeded the available $96 million in funding.

SUGGESTED: Texas Rent Relief Program website crashes shortly after reopening

According to the release, the highest number of applications seen in a single day when the portal first opened in 2021 was less than 20,000, so this year the number of submissions more than tripled.

Texas Rent Relief has provided more than $2.1 billion in emergency funds since the program launched in 2021 for rent and utility relief. The program has served more than 316,000 households in 250 Texas counties and helped almost 21,000 households from being evicted.

Since the program launched in February 2021, TRR has provided over $2.1 billion in emergency funds for rent and utility relief, served over 316,000 households in 250 Texas counties and prevented evictions for over 21,000 households.

The TDHCA also wants to remind people of this as they go through their applications:

Applicants facing eviction will be prioritized, as long as their application includes a valid eviction docket number.

Applicants that have started but not yet completed an application, must upload all documents and submit the application by Thursday, March 16, at 11:59 am CT. Submitting an application does not guarantee payment.

Closing the portal with this new deadline helps ensure program staff can more quickly review applications and distribute the remaining funds.

or call 855-270-7655 for help understanding your options and seeking free or low-cost legal assistance. If you are facing eviction, we encourage you to seek legal assistance, go to your eviction hearing and stay in communication with your landlord and the court. You can visit Texas Law Help or call 855-270-7655 for help understanding your options and seeking free or low-cost legal assistance.

For more information on the program, click here.