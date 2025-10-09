Judge partially blocks Texas National Guard deployment for 2 weeks in Chicago

The Brief A federal judge has partially blocked President Trump's plan to deploy the Texas National Guard in Chicago. The judge issued a temporary restraining order, citing violations of the 10th and 14th Amendments. It is currently unknown what the "partial" injunction entails or the specific restrictions the judge will impose.



A Democrat-appointed federal judge has partially blocked President Donald Trump's deployment of the Texas National Guard in Chicago for two weeks.

What we know:

Late Thursday afternoon, a judge said in court that the deployment violates the 10th and 14th amendments. She issued a temporary restraining order.

This restraining order was granted in part from what we have gathered, which the judge ruled is a big blow to the Trump administration, but this is clearly just the beginning and will be appealed.

In making the ruling, Judge April Perry said "not even Alexander Hamilton could have envisioned one state's militia to be used against another state's residents."

She also expressed frustration at the lack of information from the federal government on what the national guard's role would be. The Trump administration had only indicated the troops would protect ICE and federal property.

Judge Perry said the troops being in the city will "add fuel to the fire." She also noted that the troops aren't trained in de-escalation.

Illinois' attorney general on the ruling

What they're saying:

A short time ago, the state's attorney general, Kwame Raoul, described this as a matter of states’ rights.

Raoul told reporters he takes no joy in challenging the government, but he said this was a case about state sovereignty, the judge ruling that a federalized national guard cannot be in Illinois.

The federal judge gave multiple criticisms of the Trump legal team, saying that the National Guard would add fuel to the fire. The judge also said the National Guard is not trained to deal with de-escalation.

"The judge has ordered that the National Guard of the United States, whether from Texas or other 50 states, should not be deployed within the state of Illinois," announced Raoul.

"The question of whether or not the President of the United States should have unfettered authority to militarize our cities was answered today."

The attorney general called the president unpredictable. He says he does not know what will happen tomorrow or in the future following this rule.

Texas National Guard in Chicago

The backstory:

Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott activated 400 members of the guard, although only about 200 are currently on the ground in Illinois and about a quarter of that number are at the regional ICE facility.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Chicago mayor have said repeatedly that they don't want federal intervention.

President Donald Trump and his administration have made this about fighting violent crime in Democrat-led cities.

"Pritzker's threatened by people. There is no other reason this could be possible that they don't want to have a safe Chicago and we can solve the problem very quickly. If he doesn't want it or does want it, we are doing it anyway," Trump said during a cabinet meeting on Thursday morning.

If the only role of the Texas National Guard is to protect federal buildings, it's unclear how that will help fight the crime problem the Trump administration said it was sending troops there to do.