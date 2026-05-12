Texas man sentenced to 30 years for third federal child pornography conviction

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The Brief A Texas man received a 30-year prison sentence for his third federal child pornography conviction following a guilty plea. Keanu Ortiz, 32, distributed violent abuse material involving infants and toddlers while under federal supervision for a previous offense. The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative specifically targeting child sexual exploitation and abuse.



A Texas man and former federal inmate was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for his third child pornography conviction, federal prosecutors announced.

Third-time offender sentenced

Keanu Deavan Wesley Ortiz, 32, of Vernon, pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography. U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker ordered the 360-month sentence during a hearing in Plano.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Ortiz was under federal supervision in the fall of 2024 following a prior release from the Bureau of Prisons for a similar offense. During that period, investigators found he was communicating online with another sex offender regarding his sexual interest in children.

Prosecutors said Ortiz distributed video files to the sex offender, who was found in the Eastern District of Texas. The files depicted the violent sexual abuse of prepubescent females, including infants and toddlers.

Ortiz admitted to distributing the material between September 2024 and April 2025, acknowledging the crimes affected interstate and foreign commerce. This marks his third federal conviction related to child pornography.