Texas man sentenced to life in prison after setting home on fire to conceal murder of 4-year-old

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The Brief A Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after admitting that he strangled a 4-year-old girl in Ochiltree County and then set a house on fire to cover it up. Humberto Martinez pleaded guilty to capital murder in the 2022 strangulation death of Hope Raley. Investigators said Martinez strangled the girl, then set the home on fire. He was found hiding in a crawlspace under the house.



A Texas man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to strangling a 4-year-old girl and then setting a house fire to cover it up.

Humberto Martinez pleaded guilty to capital murder on March 4 in the strangling death of Hope Raley. Martinez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The backstory:

Firefighters in Ochiltree County were working a house fire in Perryton in 2022 when they discovered Raley.

The medical examiner determined Raley had been strangled to death before the fire was set.

Firefighters found Martinez hiding in a crawlspace underneath the house. Investigators said he was the last person seen with Raley.

The State Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire and determined it was intentionally set by Martinez.

What they're saying:

"Investigations like this demonstrate the critical role the SFMO plays in uncovering the facts behind suspicious fires," State Fire Marshal Debra Knight said. "Our team’s work helped reveal the truth in a complex and tragic case, bringing justice and closure to the victim’s family."

According to officials, Martinez was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and confessed to killing Raley after being released.