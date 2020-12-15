Texas HS football player accused of attacking ref suspended for year

The Texas high school football player who has been charged after allegedly running over a referee during a game earlier this month was told that he will not be able to participate in any league-sanctioned sports for the 2020-21 season.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported that the University Interscholastic League’s executive committee told Emmanuel Duron, 18, about its decision during a virtual meeting. The board’s vote was unanimous.

Earlier this month, Duron, a senior defensive lineman for Edinburg High School, was seen running from the sideline area after a referee announced the ejection. Reports said he slammed into the ref during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Duron, who is also is the team's kicker and punter, was escorted from the stadium by police officers. He was charged with a Class A assault, according to ESPN.

"I'd like to say I'm sorry for what happened to my coaches and to my family and to the UIL," Duron said in a statement Monday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

