Texas education board gives initial approval to Bible-infused curriculum updates

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The Brief Texas education officials advanced new social studies standards and reading lists. The proposal includes Bible references, drawing both support and criticism. A final vote is set for June; changes could take effect in 2030.



The Texas Board of Education has given their initial approval for updates to the public school curriculum, which includes teachings from and about the Christian Bible.

This was just the first reading and filing of the new curriculum and reading list. It still has to go through a second and final reading in June.

Texas education board approves changes

The latest:

Since Tuesday, the state board of education has discussed changes to social studies and required readings in Texas public schools.

Ultimately, the state board of education passed both proposals.

What's next:

If the reading list and social studies curriculum are passed again at the second reading in June, they would go into effect for the 2030 school year.

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Public weighs in

What they're saying:

Prior to the initial passage, there were hours of public input and debate on the proposed changes, including adding religious texts to required reading.

"With readings from the Bible being required for all students with no other religions being represented, it encourages the ostracization of varying faiths in classroom environments where all students should feel welcomed," said Sumya Paruchuri, a freshman at the University of North Texas.

The other side:

Other Texans disagree.

"We must return to educating our children on truth," said Melinda Preson, a grandmother to children in the school system. "Our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles, and it is important that we remember those roots."

Texas proposes curriculum changes

The backstory:

In September, the board voted to approve a new framework for social studies in the Texas essential knowledge and skills standards, also called TEKS.

The curriculum would have a greater focus on Texas and U.S. history.

"None of this is possible without truth," said Nicholas Little, on the Houston Executive Committee of the NAACP. "None of this would be possible if we allowed fear or politics to override accuracy, and none of this is possible if some community's history are treated as expendable."

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Religion was also mentioned in the conversation on social studies.

"We're also thankful for third grade standards and the importance of Christianity during the time of the Roman Empire and how that influenced western civilization, America, and Texas," said Mary Elizabeth Castle, the director of Texas Values.

The Texas classroom teachers association released a statement about the decision. It says in part:

"Many students already struggle to learn the entire curriculum in a year. Dramatically shifting the focus of the social studies curriculum and implementing a lengthy list of required literary works may exacerbate that issue. Teachers should be the driving force behind what students learn and the best ways to teach the curriculum to students."

What we don't know:

FOX 4 reached out to Texas Values, who spoke at the proceedings this week, but did not hear back.

The Texas American Federation of Teachers also had not responded before the time of publishing.