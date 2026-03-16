Texas Dairy Queen brings back minty favorites for St. Patrick’s Day

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The Brief Texas Dairy Queen locations have launched the new Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone and brought back the fan-favorite Mint OREO Blizzard for St. Patrick’s Day. Both items feature the chain's signature soft serve with mint and chocolate cookie elements and are available through the end of March while supplies last. The treats are offered at participating DQ restaurants across Texas, which has hosted the franchise for more than 78 years.



Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas are leaning into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit this month with the debut of a new seasonal offering and the return of a fan-favorite treat.

Mint Oreo Blizzard at DQ

What we know:

Through the end of March, participating locations across the state will feature the new Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone and the returning Mint OREO Blizzard Treat.

The new dipped cone features the chain’s signature soft serve coated in a mint-flavored shell infused with chocolate cookie crumbles. Meanwhile, the Mint OREO Blizzard, a returning monthly feature, blends soft serve with crushed OREO cookies and a cool mint topping.

What they're saying:

"This month, DQ restaurants in Texas are leaning into the St. Patrick’s Day celebration by serving up new and fan-favorite treats," Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, said in a statement. "The new Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone and the Mint OREO Blizzard Treat are delicious, and a must-try this season."

The company noted that the treats are available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Dairy Queen has operated in Texas for more than 78 years. More information on store locations and future menu updates can be found at dqtexas.com.