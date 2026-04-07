Teen arrested in connection to Ellis County shooting

The Brief 19-year-old Pantalion Lucio was arrested and charged with murder by the Ellis County Sheriff's Office last weekend. Police responded to a shooting in Red Oak on April 5 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital. Investigators later identified Lucio as the suspect in the shooting and arrested him in Dallas.



A North Texas teenager was arrested on a murder warrant in connection to a shooting in Ellis County over the weekend.

Pantalion Lucio

What we know:

On Sunday, April 5, the Ellis County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Hearne Lane in Red Oak.

Police discovered an adult male suffering a gunshot wound. The victim later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Through multiple witness interviews and evidence recovered at the scene, investigators identified the suspect as 19-year-old Pantalion Lucio.

Police arrested Lucio at his Dallas residence on a warrant for murder.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the fatal shooting or the identity of the victim.

What they're saying:

"This arrest would not have been possible without the coordinated efforts and professionalism of our partner agencies. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Red Oak Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Police Department, and especially the Office of the Attorney General Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in safely apprehending the suspect," Brad Norman, the sheriff of Ellis County, said in a press release.