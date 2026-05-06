Overnight drive-by: Police seek suspect in Teague house shooting

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The Brief Teague police are searching for a suspect after multiple gunshots were fired into a residence in the 700 block of Spruce Street early Wednesday morning. Witnesses reported seeing a teal-green Chevrolet pickup truck fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed immediately following the gunfire. While no injuries were reported in the incident, investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the Teague Police Department.



Police are searching for a suspect who fired multiple rounds at a home early Wednesday morning, according to the Teague Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of Spruce Street around 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, investigators discovered that an unknown suspect had fired several rounds into a home.

Police believe the shooter fled the scene immediately after the gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing a teal-green Chevrolet pickup truck speeding away from the area at the time of the incident.

No injuries have been reported, and the investigation remains active. Teague is located approximately 90 miles south of Dallas.

What you can do:

The Teague Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 254-739-2553 or visit the department in person. Police emphasize that no detail is too small to report.