Victim who lost unborn child in Dallas shooting is a minor; suspects face deportation

The Brief The victim who lost her unborn child in a Dallas gas station shooting last week is a minor, her grandmother tells FOX 4. The minor and two other victims were chased and shot by 17-year-old Yeremy Aleman Zapata and 20-year-old Keyner Ariel Calero-Jiron after an argument at a 7/11 gas station last week. The two suspects face multiple felony charges related to the incident as well as deportation by ICE, who says both individuals are not in the country legally.



The two suspects in a Pleasant Grove shooting last week that killed an unborn baby face deportation, as ICE says both did not legally enter the country.

Both are already facing capital murder charges in addition to several other felonies for shooting and killing the victim's unborn child, whose grandmother tells FOX 4 is a minor.

"I’m very angry"

What they're saying:

"Why in the world do they have guns?"

Cynthia Trevino says her granddaughter was 22-weeks pregnant when her unborn child was struck in the womb by 17-year-old Yeremy Zapata Aleman and 20-year-old Keyner Ariel Calero-Jiron.

Cynthia Trevino, victim's grandmother

Her granddaughter, who she says is 17, survived, but her baby died after an emergency C-section. She was able to hold her child before he died.

"It was a blessing for us — and they took it away from us," Trevino tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey. "They’re going to live with that for the rest of their life. They destroyed their own life because they’re young."

Now, FOX 4 has learned that neither Zapata Aleman nor Calero-Jiron are in the United States legally.

ICE says Calero-Jiron is a Nicuagaran national who illegally entered the country in 2022. Zapata Aleman is a citizen of Honduras, but ICE did not detail his case.

Both now face deportation in addition to capital murder charges for the death of the victim's child. If convicted, they'll face either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

"I don’t care what they do to them. If they give them the death penalty, it’s not going to bring the baby back. It doesn’t matter what — my baby’s not going to come back," Trevino said.

Dallas infant shooting death

The backstory:

On May 3 at around 12:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call in the 4700 block of Wimbelton Way concerning a shooting. Officers discovered three victims, one of whom had been shot multiple times.

One victim told police the incident began at a 7/11 gas station on Buckner Boulevard, where the driver of the victim's vehicle got into a physical and verbal argument with Calero-Jiron and Zapata Aleman.

Calero-Jiron and Zapata Aleman followed the victim's car and fired into it, striking the victims. Another vehicle was struck during the incident, but the driver was unharmed.

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Police later apprehended the two suspects after they crashed their vehicle following a police chase. Officers found cocaine and MDMA in the vehicle, as well as illegal firearms.

Calero Jiron now faces nine total charges: five felony aggravated assault charges, one charge of evading arrest, one charge of possession of cocaine, one charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, and one capital murder charge due to the infant's death.

Zapata Aleman faces seven total charges: five felony aggravated assault charges, one charge of possession of cocaine, and one capital murder charge due to the death of the infant.