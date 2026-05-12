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Suspect who killed 2 after crashing into Stephenville home arrested again

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Published  May 12, 2026 3:17pm CDT
Ellis County
FOX 4
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Gracie Yates (Ellis County Jail)

The Brief

    • Gracie Yates faces upgraded charges, including first-degree felony intoxication manslaughter, for a March crash that killed a mother and son.
    • The victims, 47-year-old Barbara Rocha and 7-year-old Alex, were killed when Yates' vehicle crashed into their Stephenville home while they were inside.
    • Yates was re-arrested Monday and is currently held in the Ellis County jail on a bond exceeding $1.5 million.

STEPHENVILLE, Texas - A North Texas woman is facing upgrades charges after crashing her car into a home in Stephenville and killing two people.

Fatal Stephenville Crash

What's new:

Gracie Yates was arrested again on Monday and charged with intoxication manslaughter, which is a first-degree felony, and injury to a child, which is a state jail felony.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, these charges stem from the March 22 crash that killed a woman and her child in their own home.

Yates was booked into the Ellis County jail for the new charges, and her bond was set at more than $1.5 million.

The backstory:

Yates was originally arrested in March on charges of criminally negligent homicide.

Stephenville police believe she was intoxicated when she crashed her car into a home near the intersection of N. Ollie and W. Green streets around 3:30 a.m.

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Woman, child die after vehicle crashes into Stephenville home, driver arrested
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Woman, child die after vehicle crashes into Stephenville home, driver arrested

Gracie Yates faces two counts of criminally negligent homicide after a fatal crash into a Stephenville home killed an adult female and a juvenile male early Sunday morning. Investigation ongoing.

Barbara Rocha, 47, and her 7-year-old son, Alex, died despite life-saving efforts.

Rocha’s older son, Raul, told FOX 4 that his other brother was in the house when Yates’ car crashed into it. That brother, who was uninjured, provided details of the accident.

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"My mom does not deserve this": Man mourns mother, brother killed in deadly Stephenville crash
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"My mom does not deserve this": Man mourns mother, brother killed in deadly Stephenville crash

A family is mourning the loss of two family members who were killed Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their Stephenville home.

"He said: "All I remember is I heard a crash. I went in the room and all you could hear was my little brother screaming and my mom praying," Rocha said. "And that’s what I have stuck in the back of my head right now my little brother screaming, and my mom praying."

The Source: The information in this story is from jail records, Texas DPS, and past news coverage.

Ellis CountyCrime and Public Safety