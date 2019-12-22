Suspect accused of attacking man on the Katy Trail arrested

article

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of randomly attacking a man who was walking on the Katy Trail earlier this month.

Phillip Brown, 69, was blindsided when a man came out of nowhere and attacked him while he was on his daily walk along the Katy Trail back on Dec. 13.

Justin Jerry Sanchez has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault for the attack.

The victim said he was just minding his own business, when out of nowhere, he was ambushed.

Brown added that the attacker repeatedly hit him while he was on the ground, before walking away. Leaving him bloodied with a broken orbital socket, broken nose, and a fractured upper jaw.