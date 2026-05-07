Stonebriar Center adds minor curfew on Saturdays to address disruptive youth gatherings

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The Brief Beginning this week, visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at Stonebriar Centre after 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Safety officers will check IDs at all mall entrances. One adult can supervise up to four minors and must remain with them at all times. The mall’s management cited a need for a "safe, peaceful experience" following disruptive youth gatherings.



Stonebriar Centre in Frisco is implementing a curfew for minors on Saturday evenings.

What we know:

Beginning this Saturday at 3 p.m., all guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a supervising adult over the age of 21 while at the mall.

Trained public safety officers will be stationed at all mall entrances to check the IDs of those who appear to be minors.

Teenagers who are not with an adult or who cannot show proof that they are at least 18 will be asked to leave.

Adults may accompany up to four minors between the ages of 10 and 17, and must remain with them at all times, according to the mall’s new policy.

What they're saying:

Stonebriar Centre said its new Parental Guidance Required policy is in response to disruptive, unsupervised gatherings of youth.

"PGR is intended to help provide a safe, peaceful experience at our shopping center for all guests. PGR was not something we’ve entered lightly, and it is our hope that it will only be temporary. We request that all guests and employees respect our Code of Conduct so that we can maintain a safe, peaceful environment for the entire community," the mall said in a news release.